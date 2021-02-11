NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.78. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 53,474 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

