Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock remained flat at $$5.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.76.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
