Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock remained flat at $$5.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

