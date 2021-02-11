Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.74

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 152769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSANY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

