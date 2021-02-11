Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) vs. Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Critical Survey

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rakuten alerts:

0.1% of Rakuten shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nitto Denko shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rakuten has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rakuten pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rakuten pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nitto Denko pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rakuten and Nitto Denko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rakuten and Nitto Denko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.37 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -50.36 Nitto Denko $6.82 billion 2.13 $433.83 million $1.39 33.31

Nitto Denko has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nitto Denko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten -6.39% -12.67% -0.89% Nitto Denko N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Rakuten on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. It has a research and development agreement with CAGE Bio Inc. for a transdermal formulation of undisclosed molecules. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.