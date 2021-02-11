NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $90,112.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,767,097 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

