NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 15.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s stock price was up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 802,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 307,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

About NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

