NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,980 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.