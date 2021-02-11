NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

