NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 808.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,983,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.