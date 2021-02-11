NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000.

Shares of ATHM opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

