NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.52). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

