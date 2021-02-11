NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.40 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Envista by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Envista by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

