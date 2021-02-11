NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

