NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sabre by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sabre by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sabre by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

