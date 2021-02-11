NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NYSE SAIL opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,112.89 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,078 shares of company stock worth $4,389,599. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

