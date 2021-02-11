NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $450.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

