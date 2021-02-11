NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.95 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

