NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

MASI stock opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.97. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

