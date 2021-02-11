NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medallia by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medallia by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $14,781,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,986,751 shares of company stock worth $80,234,069 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

