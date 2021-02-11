NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Appian stock opened at $219.20 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.55 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,971 shares of company stock valued at $105,828,781. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

