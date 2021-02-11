NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

