Node Runners Price Up 23.5% This Week (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for approximately $48.01 or 0.00100495 BTC on exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $13,438.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00259603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00083618 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

