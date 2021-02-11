Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Up 647.6% in January

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 647.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NFTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Nofire Technologies
