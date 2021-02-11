Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Short Interest Up 647.6% in January

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 647.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NFTI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087. Nofire Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Nofire Technologies

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

