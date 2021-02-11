NOIA Network Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.32 or 0.01084857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.75 or 0.05284396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.