Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $671.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $389,055.52 and $671.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00379330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.67 or 0.03390959 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060085 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,438,629 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

