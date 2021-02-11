Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) (CVE:NVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 577700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Nortec Minerals Corp. (NVT.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, lithium, vanadium, and uranium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Tomboko property, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers situated in the Siguiri Basin, North-eastern Guinea; the Diguifara permit covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometers located in Guinea, West Africa; and the Cottonwood property situated in Garfield County, Utah.

