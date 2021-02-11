North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,950.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,950 ($51.61) and last traded at GBX 3,910 ($51.08), with a volume of 4223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,960 ($51.74).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,836.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,200.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

