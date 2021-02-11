Northcoast Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

JKHY opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

