Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.80. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of NAK opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.