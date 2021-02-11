Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.