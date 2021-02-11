NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 0.5%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

NWHUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

