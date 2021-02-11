NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51.

NWE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 311,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,342. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

