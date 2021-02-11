Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.80. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 29,080,027 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

