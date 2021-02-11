Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Financial Analysis

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Novan -379.35% N/A -43.81%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and Novan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. Novan has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.47%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than Novan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Novan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 58.06 -$8.27 million ($8.10) -0.65 Novan $4.90 million 56.61 -$30.64 million ($0.80) -2.45

Benitec Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novan. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Novan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Novan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats Novan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, a topical anti-viral product candidate. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

