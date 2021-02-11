NOW Token (NOW) Price Hits $0.0371 on Exchanges

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $19,668.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOW Token has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One NOW Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,894,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

