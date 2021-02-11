NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $451,292.27

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $451,292.27 and $313.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005690 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

