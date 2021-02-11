NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading 6.7% Higher

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.11. 2,086,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,130,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

