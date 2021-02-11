Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.10. 5,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several research firms have commented on DCMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

