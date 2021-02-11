Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.62. Approximately 1,777,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 400,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock worth $2,853,563. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 123.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.