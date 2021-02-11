Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $133,924.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.