NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.62

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $61.85 million and $64.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00253464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00095710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00084543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.29 or 0.90845272 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

