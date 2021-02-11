Numeraire Market Cap Reaches $186.18 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $41.55 or 0.00087763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $186.18 million and $34.59 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,481,223 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

