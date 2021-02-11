Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.07 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report sales of $329.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.80 million and the lowest is $317.50 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

