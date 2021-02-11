Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 659.6% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NPHC stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 45,419,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,940,914. Nutra Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

