NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NLBS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 386,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,615. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant.

