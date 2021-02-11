NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NLBS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 386,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,615. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.
About NutraLife BioSciences
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.