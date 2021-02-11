Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 465.2% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JHB opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

