Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.29. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 4,572 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
