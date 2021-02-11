Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $15.29. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 4,572 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

