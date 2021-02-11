NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 2.1% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.32. 43,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 15,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

