NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $607.68. 245,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $531.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $596.20. The firm has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

