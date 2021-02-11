NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.52. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 33,501 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

